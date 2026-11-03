Five trekkers from Bankura are missing in Uttarakhand's Kedartal region following heavy snowfall. The West Bengal government is coordinating with the SDRF to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing youths and their guide.

Concern Over Missing Trekkers

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday expressed concern over five trekkers from Bankura who went missing during the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand following severe weather and heavy snowfall. In a post on X, Adhikari identified the missing trekkers as Rintu Mondal, Uday Ghosh, Ratan Ghosh, Tapas Bauri and Manoj Khawas, and said the state government was in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government and its State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). "Deeply concerned about the five young trekkers from Bankura: Rintu Mondal, Uday Ghosh, Ratan Ghosh, Tapas Bauri and Manoj Khawas, who have gone missing during the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand following severe weather and heavy snowfall," he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the West Bengal government was seeking regular updates on the search and rescue operations through its Resident Commissioner's Office in New Delhi and state disaster management channels. "Our administration has reached out to the distressed families in Bankura to extend all possible logistical and emotional support during this trying time," he said. Adhikari said the state government stood with the families and was making every effort to ensure the safe return of the trekkers. "We stand firmly with the families, and no effort is being spared to ensure the safe and swift return of our Youths. We pray for their safety and well-being," he added.

SDRF Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched intensive ground and aerial search operations on Sunday to locate seven trekkers and one guide who have gone missing in the Kedartal region of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. On the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a special mountaineering team has been deployed to locate the missing individuals.

Challenges in Search Efforts

Earlier, the SDRF Gangotri team had reached the Kedartal region to conduct a reconnaissance; however, heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions hampered efforts to advance the search operation on the ground. Consequently, authorities decided to carry out an aerial reconnaissance and search of the area via helicopter As part of this effort, two SDRF personnel, Head Constable Ravi Chauhan and Constable Deepak Pant, reached Harsil by helicopter. Following this, two intensive aerial reconnaissance sorties were conducted over the Kedartal region. During the aerial survey, no clear visual signs of the missing trekkers or their tents were spotted.