Trichy MP Durai Vaiko met CM Joseph Vijay, presenting demands for Trichy's development. Requests include making Trichy a second capital, metro rail, a semiconductor hub, airport expansion, and various infrastructure projects.

Trichy Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at his residence in Chennai on Thursday evening and submitted a detailed memorandum outlining key demands related to the development of the Trichy Parliamentary constituency, farmers' welfare, industrial growth, and long-pending public infrastructure projects.

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During the meeting, MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko discussed several proposals aimed at accelerating the growth of Central Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister listened to the representations and assured that the demands would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.

Urban Development and Education Proposals

Among the major requests submitted were the creation of a separate Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) headquartered in Trichy, declaration of Trichy as Tamil Nadu's second capital, implementation of a metro rail project covering three corridors across the city, and establishment of a University City in Trichy to strengthen higher education and research.

Push for Industrial Growth and Connectivity

The MP also urged the State Government to develop the Trichy-Manapparai SIPCOT industrial area into a major semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing hub, establish a modern dry port to boost exports and industrial growth, and expedite the runway expansion project at Trichy International Airport by completing the remaining land acquisition process.

Healthcare Facility Upgrades Demanded

Healthcare-related demands included relocating the existing Srirangam Government Hospital to a larger government-owned site at Panchakarai and constructing a new Mother and Child Health (MCH) building at Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district.

Agricultural and Environmental Initiatives

Durai Vaiko further requested the establishment of a 33/11 KV substation at Kadalaiyur in Thoothukudi district, the withdrawal of the cess imposed on cotton seeds to benefit farmers and traders, and the implementation of a comprehensive programme to eradicate invasive Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees across the state.

Highlighting the importance of these projects for public welfare, employment generation, agriculture, infrastructure development and the future growth of Tamil Nadu, Durai Vaiko said the Chief Minister received the representations positively and assured due consideration.

The MP stated that conveying the people's concerns to the government and pursuing solutions to their legitimate demands remains his responsibility, and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the Trichy constituency and the welfare of its people. (ANI)