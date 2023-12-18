Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4

    One more man from Kerala died after succumbing to injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Karama, Dubai. The death toll rose to 4.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    One more man from Kerala died after succumbing to injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Karama, Dubai. The deceased is Shanil (25), a native of Kannur Thalassery. The death toll rose to 4.

    Yakub Abdullah (38), a native of Tirur, Malappuram, who was an employee of Bardubai Anam Al Madina Fruits, Nidhin Das (24), a native of Thalassery, Kannur, and  Naheel Nisar (26), a native of Thalassery, died earlier.

    The accident took place at Binhaider Building near Karama 'Day to Day' shopping centre at 12.20 am on October 17. Around 17 people were living in the flat. There were three rooms in the flat. When the cylinder of gas exploded, all of them were engrossed in their mobile phones. Eight people were injured and two of them were in critical condition. The explosion occurred when they were going to sleep after dinner. Two people were in the bathrooms. They were seriously injured. The police have started an investigation into this matter.

    Meanwhile, a man from Kerala died after collapsing while working in a workshop in Riyadh. The deceased was identified as Sukumaran Sandeep, a native of Malappuram. The incident happened when he was changing the oil in the vehicle. The body will be shifted to the mortuary soon. He has been staying in Riyadh for the past 33 years. The Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF) has initiated the steps to take the dead body home under the leadership of Razaq Wayalkara, Secretary of the Welfare Department.

