DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka condemned the dagger attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at a Nanded gurudwara. He urged using ballots over violence and demanded accountability from the Nihang faction to which the attacker allegedly belongs.

DSGMC Chief Condemns Attack, Calls for Accountability

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Thursday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurudwara in Maharastra's Nanded, saying such acts have no place inside a "Gurughar" and calling for accountability from the Nihang faction to which the accused allegedly belongs.

Speaking to ANI, Kalka said, "I condemn this attack in the strongest terms... Regardless of political differences one might have with others, no one tolerates such acts inside a *Gurughar*, and I believe the entire Sikh community condemns this incident." He said political differences should be expressed through democratic means and urged people to use the ballot rather than resort to violence. "If you have differences or grievances with politicians, you should express that anger through the ballot, and the time for the ballot is approaching," he said.

Kalka also called on Nihang groups to establish the identity and affiliation of the accused and examine the process through which members are inducted. "The Nihang Singhs must take responsibility for this and verify which faction the attacker belonged to; the head of that faction should be summoned to explain the procedures they follow for inducting members," he said.

Badal Injured in Dagger Attack

Badal suffered a wound of around four to five centimetres on his right forearm after a Sikh sewadar allegedly attacked him with a dagger at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Devaji in Mugat village of Nanded district. Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardele said Badal and a Special Protection Unit police officer, who was injured while attempting to protect him, were stable and out of danger.

High-Level Probe Ordered as Leaders Enquire About Health

According to the Nanded Police, the incident occurred at around 1:50 pm after Badal completed darshan and was coming down the gurdwara steps. The accused was taken into police custody and further legal action is underway. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police. He also spoke to Badal over the phone and enquired about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and enquired about the SAD chief's health following the attack, sources said.

SAD Alleges Security Failure, Recalls Previous Attack

The incident has drawn condemnation from several SAD leaders. Party leader Daljit Singh Cheema described it as the second life-threatening attack on Badal within a short period and alleged a major intelligence and security failure. The latest incident comes nearly two years after Badal was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December 2024 while performing 'seva'. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, was overpowered before he could cause harm. Badal had been performing the religious service after the Akal Takht declared him a "tankhaiya" over decisions taken during the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017.