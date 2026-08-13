The CIC has refuted a media report on low case disposals in August 2026. It clarified that 768 cases were disposed of by Aug 12, not 3 as reported. The discrepancy is due to a website portal upgradation, with normal functioning unaffected.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has taken note of a media report concerning the disposal of Second Appeals and Complaints during August and considers it necessary to place the factual position before the public, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in an official statement on Thursday.

The Commission clarified that the figures relating to disposal of cases during August 2026, as reflected in the said news report, do not represent the actual disposal of cases by the Commission up to 12 August 2026, as per the ministry.

As against the figure of three appeals reported as having been disposed of during August, the Commission has in fact disposed of 768 cases up to 12 August 2026 in the current month. The decisions in the disposed cases are also being simultaneously dispatched by post to the concerned parties, it said.

Portal Upgradation Causes Data Discrepancy

The Second Appeals and Complaints Portal of the Commission has been undergoing upgradation since 2 August. Consequently, the data relating to cases admitted and disposed of, which is automatically updated on the Commission's website from the said portal, has remained updated only up to 1 August. A notice regarding the portal upgradation had already been displayed on the Commission's website and the Second Appeals and Complaints Portal on 24 July, it added.

It is important to clarify that the non-updation of the portal data has not affected the functioning of the Commission or the conduct of hearings. Hearings before the Commission have continued as usual during the period of portal upgradation.

The Commission therefore wishes to emphasise that the figures presently visible on its website during the portal-upgradation period should not be construed as reflecting the actual disposal of cases during August 2026.

Objective of the Portal Upgrade

The upgradation of the Second Appeals and Complaints Portal is being undertaken with the objective of improving the experience of RTI applicants and other stakeholders using the Commission's online services. The upgraded portal is intended to provide a more efficient and user-friendly digital interface for accessing and managing information relating to Second Appeals and Complaints.

The upgradation will also facilitate more efficient updating and availability of case-related information on the Commission's website and portal, thereby making it easier for stakeholders to access current information regarding their cases. The upgraded Second Appeals and Complaints Portal is expected to be live and operational from 17 August 2026, following which the relevant case data is expected to be updated on the Commission's website and portal, as per the ministry.

Commission Assures Transparency

The Commission remains committed to transparency and to providing accurate and verifiable information regarding its functioning. It will continue to make relevant case-disposal data available to stakeholders through its website and portal once the upgradation process is completed. (ANI)