Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Drunk passenger urinates on couple in Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express

    The incident left the victims in shock as they traveled in an air-conditioned coach towards their destination. The accused, identified as Ritesh, was taken into custody, and legal action was initiated.

    Drunk passenger urinates on couple in Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a man in his early 20s, heavily influenced by alcohol, reportedly urinated on a senior citizen couple while they were travelling in an air-conditioned coach of the Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express. This distressing incident occurred on a Wednesday night in the B3 coach of the train.

    The train was en route to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction when the elderly passengers, occupying lower berths 57 and 60, were left in a state of shock as they witnessed a young man urinating on them and their belongings.

    "It was a traumatic experience for us. Our journey to the national capital was supposed to be peaceful, but we could never have imagined that someone would actually urinate on us," one of the victims, a retired orthopaedic professional from Banaras Hindu University, told the Times of India.

    The alleged perpetrator, identified as Ritesh from Qutub Vihar in southwest Delhi, had boarded the train at Mahoba and was occupying the side lower berth number 63.

    "The individual was severely under the influence of alcohol. After he urinated on us and our possessions, fellow passengers promptly alerted the coach attendant and Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). It was a nightmarish ordeal, with everything soaked and emitting a foul odour. The accused was disembarked at Jhansi railway station," recounted the victim.

    According to an official source, TTE Basruddin Khan swiftly arranged for the coach to be sanitized by housekeeping staff. He subsequently filed a report with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Jhansi regarding the incident and handed over Ritesh to them for further legal action.

    "The accused, Ritesh, was charged under Railway Act 145 for drunkenness or causing a nuisance," stated Manoj Singh, PRO of Jhansi division, North Central Railway. The RPF Station House Officer (SHO) in Jhansi clarified that the accused was granted bail, as the charge only pertained to drunkenness.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cannot stop govt from taking decision Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data AJR

    'Cannot stop govt from taking decision': SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese anr

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese

    RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged at 6.5% for fourth consecutive time; check details AJR

    RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged at 6.5% for 4th consecutive time; check details

    Kerala: 2 arrested for targeting home of Indian Army soldiers with petrol bombs in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 2 arrested for targeting home of Indian Army soldiers with petrol bombs in Thiruvananthapuram

    India is a powerful country growing stronger under PM Modi: Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    'India is a powerful country, growing stronger under PM Modi': Russian President Vladimir Putin | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Alarming In just 2 years, Mont Blanc witnesses loss of snow equivalent to an Olympic pool snt

    Alarming! In just 2 years, Mont Blanc witnesses loss of snow equivalent to an Olympic pool

    football ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    cannot stop govt from taking decision Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data AJR

    'Cannot stop govt from taking decision': SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data

    Russia Vladimir Putin slams ex-Canadian Parliament speaker over Nazi celebration

    'He is an idiot...' Russia's Vladimir Putin slams ex-Canadian Parliament speaker over Nazi celebration (WATCH)

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud SHG

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon