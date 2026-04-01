In a major crackdown, the DRI busted a gold smuggling syndicate, arresting 24 foreign nationals and seizing 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore. The carriers were intercepted at Mumbai's CSMI Airport arriving from Nairobi.

In a major crackdown on organised gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold valued at Rs 37.74 crore and arresting 24 carriers, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

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As per the release, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers identified a group of female carriers arriving from Nairobi attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Operation Dhahabu Blitz

"Under Operation Dhahabu Blitz, 24 foreign nationals were intercepted. Swift and coordinated enforcement action led to the recovery of 25.10 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewellery from these passengers," said the release.

It noted that the case reveals a "highly organised syndicate using trained carriers and coordinated methods to evade detection."

DRI remains committed to dismantling such gold smuggling networks that undermine the country's economic and fiscal systems and threaten national interests, it added. (ANI)