A twin-engine, AMCA is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, designed for air supremacy and deep-strike missions. It features a low radar cross-section, supercruise capabilities, and internal weapons bays.

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is actively scouting for alternate engine options for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) prototype after the projected cost of the American GE Aerospace F414 engines soared to nearly three times the originally anticipated figure, people familiar with the development confirmed.

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Besides, the prototype, the F414-INS6 turbofan engine has also been planned as the interim powerplant for AMCA Mk1, tentatively powering its first 2-4 squadrons of around 60-70 fighters before a more powerful indigenous engine becomes available.

A twin-engine, AMCA is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, designed for air supremacy and deep-strike missions. It features a low radar cross-section, supercruise capabilities, and internal weapons bays.

However, “the sharp price escalation has compelled DRDO to reconsider its dependence on the American turbofan,” a source said.

Currently, the ADA is negotiating for the procurement of 15 engines for the five AMCA prototypes.

Another source stated that the unit cost of an engine stood at Rs 70-80 crore prior to the latest price hike.

It must be noted that the development comes months after the HAL and GE Aerospace concluded the technical agreement. The two sides are currently undergoing commercial negotiations for the F414-INS6 engine.

It should also be mentioned that HAL and ADA are negotiating separately. Sources added: “The requirements are different so we are negotiating separately. HAL is pursuing for its light combat aircraft Mk2 while ADA is for fifth-generation AMCA programme.”

Why Is GE Raising the Price of the F414 Engine?

The escalation in engine price is part of a broader trend in global defence acquisitions, driven by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the evolving nature of technology transfer agreements.

The supply chain crisis has been compounded by a shortage of critical aerospace-grade raw materials, specialist components sourced from geopolitically sensitive suppliers, and surging manufacturing costs at GE Aerospace’s facilities.

In 2025, the American giant had announced investment of nearly $1 billion in US manufacturing ecosystem to stabilize its supply chain, but the damage to India’s cost calculus has already been done.

GE Aerospace also committed to set up a dedicated F414 engine assembly line in India and has sought over $800 million or Rs 6,000 crore to establish the same.

The manufacturing is to be undertaken by the state-owned plane maker – Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Bengaluru facility under a licensed production agreement.

HAL has targeted rolling out the first “Made-in-India” F414 engine by mid-2029, for its LCA Mk2 fighter jet.

Engine for AMCA Mk2

Amid these concerns, UK’s Rolls-Royce, France’s Safran, and GE have all presented proposals to the DRDO, with Safran offering 100 per cent technology transfer including full intellectual property rights, and Rolls-Royce also pitching for 100 percent ToT and complete IP transfer.

On the programme front, the Ministry of Defence has issued an RFP for five AMCA prototypes to three shortlisted private-sector-led consortia: Larsen & Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, and Bharat Forge-BEML.

Being a twin-engine aircraft, each of the five prototypes will require three engines – two operational and one spare – bringing the total engine requirement for the prototype phase to 15 engines.

The RFP mandates the first prototype flight within 30 months of contract signing, with 1,800 test sorties to be completed within 84 months across all five aircraft.