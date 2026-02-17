DRDO Director General Chandrika Kaushik emphasized the critical need for indigenous, trustworthy AI in defence, warning against reliance on foreign models. She said DRDO is incorporating AI in all solutions and developing frameworks to ensure their validity.

Push for Indigenous and Trustworthy AI

Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chandrika Kaushik on Tuesday underscored the urgent need for indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the defence sector, asserting that India cannot rely on foreign-developed AI models for critical military applications.

Speaking to ANI, Kaushik said, "In the defence domain, we can't afford to depend on solutions and AI models which are coming from abroad. We need to be very sure about the trustworthiness of the models and the systems which we are adopting."

Highlighting the growing penetration of AI across sectors, she said the technology has already spread across daily activities, from education to problem-solving and solution development. "If you look at the students, you look at the teachers, you look at people who are making presentations, or you are trying to find quick solutions, or you are trying to develop solutions, the first thing is one kind of hook into an AI solution. It could be any one of the existing ones. But most of these solutions are coming from abroad," she noted.

Kaushik expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of India in bringing together stakeholders to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem. She described the summit as "the way to go" and said it provides a platform for collective efforts towards building trusted, indigenous AI capabilities.

DRDO's Initiatives and Battlefield Application

Detailing DRDO's initiatives, she said the organisation has already developed two key frameworks. The first, the ETAI (Evaluating Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence) framework, focuses on building resilience into AI-enabled systems. The second provides guidelines for validating and verifying AI solutions, offering a structured approach for developers in the domain.

We have started incorporating AI in almost every solution that we are developing, wherever there is data which can be used for analysis," she said, adding that AI applications are now moving closer to operational environments.

"AI has started going to the edge. It is going to the battlefield itself. So, over time, we have to quickly gear up towards incorporating the AI solutions into the defence domain," Kaushik added.

About the India-AI Impact Summit 2026

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster dialogue on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI, and it aims to move beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI.

The Summit is structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- with discussions focusing on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and economic and social development.

Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, are presenting concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Participants also gain insights into how AI is impacting various professions and industries, the new skills required in the evolving job market, opportunities for startups to engage with investors and partners, and the role of AI in supporting farmers, small businesses and service providers. Sessions are addressing AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India's approach to sovereign AI, including the development of indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors. (ANI)