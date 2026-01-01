Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted DRDO on its foundation day, praising its commitment and role in India's strategic autonomy and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The Army Chief also extended wishes. DRDO recently test-fired two 'Pralay' missiles.

Rajnath Singh Hails DRDO's Role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended greetings for the DRDO Day to scientists, personnel, and their families, lauding their "commitment and scientific excellence."

In an X post, the Defence Minister hailed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), noting that developing indigenous technologies reinforces India's "strategic autonomy." He wrote, "On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all @DRDO_India scientists, personnel and their families. Their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India's defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence."

"By developing indigenous, future-ready technologies, DRDO is reinforcing our strategic autonomy and the confidence of our armed forces. I wish the entire DRDO family a year of meaningful breakthroughs and continued service to the nation," the Union Minister added.

DRDO's 67th Foundation Day and History

January 1, 2026, marks the 67th Foundation Day of DRDO. According to the Defence Ministry, the DRDO was formed in 1958 from the amalgamation of the Technical Development Establishment (TDEs) of the Indian Army and the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP) with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

Back then, DRDO was a small organisation with 10 establishments or laboratories. Over the years, it has grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature.

Army Chief Extends Greetings

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi also extended wishes to all DRDO personnel and their families on the occasion. "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army extend warm wishes and greetings to all DRDO personnel and their families on the occasion of DRDO Day," ADG PI wrote on X.

Recent Achievements: 'Pralay' Missile Test

DRDO has marked several achievements in 2025, including the recent successful conduct of a salvo launch of two 'Pralay' missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the flight test at about 10:30 hrs was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory and met all flight objectives, as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur. The terminal events were confirmed by telemetry systems installed on board the ship, deployed near the impact points.

'Pralay' is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets. (ANI)