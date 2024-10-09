Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH)

A dramatic incident occurred when an advocate slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In a dramatic and chaotic scene that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, a heated confrontation erupted into violence when BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was publicly slapped by the president of the local Bar Association, Awadhesh Singh. The incident that occurred on Wednesday has escalated tensions just ahead of the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank management committee elections in the area. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The slap, which appeared to be the climax of a simmering dispute, left the atmosphere charged with tension. Supporters of the MLA, outraged by the public humiliation of their leader, quickly retaliated, targeting Singh who delivered the blow. What followed was a scene of mayhem, as Verma's supporters unleashed their fury on the Bar Association President, beating him up in an act of revenge.

The police, however, intervened in an attempt to restore order.

According to the reports, this incident comes amid a growing controversy involving the elections, as a letter from the district BJP president, Sunil Singh and MLA Yogesh Verma has surfaced, requesting the postponement of the elections. However, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Singh clarified that the elections will proceed as scheduled. Additionally, allegations have surfaced that the voter list for the election was tampered with, as some members accused individuals of tearing the list.

