    'Will rape, make you pregnant:' Varanasi Congress leader accuses man of online harassment, thrashes him| WATCH

    In a dramatic turn of events, youth Congress leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal confronted a man accused of making derogatory and threatening comments about her on social media. The confrontation, which escalated into a public scene, reportedly stemmed from over four years of online harassment.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    According to Jaiswal, the accused, Rajesh Singh, who uses "Saffron Rajesh Singh" on social media, had been continuously posting defamatory comments about her and her family over the past four years. The situation worsened when Singh allegedly posted a threatening comment, suggesting that Jaiswal should be raped and made pregnant to "shut her mouth."

    Speaking to the media, Jaiswal said, "He has been writing defamatory things about me, my husband and my family for years, but two days ago, he crossed the line. He wrote that I need to be raped and made pregnant to be silenced. He issued threats to silence me. I feared for my safety and decided to take action."

    Jaiswal responded by filing a formal complaint with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the police commissioner, urging authorities to address the threats. Following this, she visited Singh’s residence, accompanied by her family and supporters, to confront his wife and 16-year-old daughter.

    "I wanted them to know how their father or husband is issuing rape threats to other women and what kind of person they are living with," Jaiswal said. "I fear for my life as I step out with my son to drop him to school. He can rape me anytime if I am found alone. I wanted them to understand the gravity of his actions."

    The confrontation led to a tense standoff, with accusations of misconduct by both sides. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, and has raised concerns about the growing issue of online harassment.

