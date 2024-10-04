Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'All must convert to Islam for peace in World': Zakir Naik on how to end religion-linked conflict (WATCH)

    Controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik, currently in Pakistan to deliver speeches and attend and lead Friday prayers in various cities, has once again found himself at the center of controversy due to his remarks made during a recent event.

    'All must convert to Islam for peace in World': Zakir Naik on how to end religion-linked conflict (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    Controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik, currently in Pakistan to deliver speeches and attend and lead Friday prayers in various cities, has once again found himself at the center of controversy due to his remarks made during a recent event.

    A video of the event, which is now spreading rapidly on social media, shows Naik being questioned about ending violence in the name of religion and restoring peace between India and Pakistan. 

    The question was posed by Hindu scholar Professor Manoj Chauhan.

    Addressing the people of Pakistan, Professor Chauhan used teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to question when terrorism would come to an end and urged people to follow their karma instead of resorting to violence in the name of religion. 

    Chauhan also questioned the global killing carried out in the name of faith and stated the need to fulfil one's duties for the betterment of society.

    Before citing the Bhagavad Gita, Chauhan prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan. 

    In response, Zakir Naik acknowledged the questions and replied, "That was a good question. What is the solution for peace, he is asking. The answer is simple and written in the Quran. The master key for peace is that all must convert to Islam. We pray to one Ilah."

    The video of this exchange between Professor Chauhan and Zakir Naik is currently going viral on social media, attracting attention from netizens and sparking debates on religious tolerance and extremism.

     

    Also read: 'Fear of unknown men': Outrage after fugitive preacher Zakir Naik gets VIP security cover in Pakistan (WATCH)

    Wanted for alleged money laundering charges, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Naik was provided with the highest level of security during his state visit, raising concerns and questions worldwide.

    The security apparatus deployed for Naik's visit rivals that of high-ranking officials, including heavily armed escorts, advanced surveillance technology, and a large contingent of elite military personnel. These measures have drawn widespread criticism, particularly given Naik's controversial background and his fugitive status in neighboring India.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel targets Hashem Safieddine, successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah anr

    Israel targets Hashem Safieddine, successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia anr

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia

    Israel rescues Yazidi woman kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 at age 11 from Gaza; WATCH reunion with family snt

    Israel rescues Yazidi woman kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 at age 11 from Gaza; WATCH reunion with family

    After 24 years, Israel kills Palestinian man who carried out lynching of IDF soldiers in 2000 snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel kills Palestinian man who carried out brutal lynching of two IDF soldiers 24 years ago

    SHOCKING Eating French fries equals smoking 25 cigarettes daily, warns cardiologist snt

    Eating just one serving of French Fries can be as harmful as smoking 25 cigarettes, warns cardiologist (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production dmn dmn

    Yogi govt to present Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman, recognition for contributions in silk production

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar shk

    Will Himachal govt tax you according to number of toilet seats you have? All about 'Toilet Tax' & uproar

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Are you making these mistakes? Essential tips for family meals RTM

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Are you making these mistakes? Essential tips for family meals

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge AJR

    Diwali crackers 2024: Fresh varieties introduced, prices surge

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon