'All must convert to Islam for peace in World': Zakir Naik on how to end religion-linked conflict (WATCH)

Controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik, currently in Pakistan to deliver speeches and attend and lead Friday prayers in various cities, has once again found himself at the center of controversy due to his remarks made during a recent event.

A video of the event, which is now spreading rapidly on social media, shows Naik being questioned about ending violence in the name of religion and restoring peace between India and Pakistan.

The question was posed by Hindu scholar Professor Manoj Chauhan.

Addressing the people of Pakistan, Professor Chauhan used teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to question when terrorism would come to an end and urged people to follow their karma instead of resorting to violence in the name of religion.

Chauhan also questioned the global killing carried out in the name of faith and stated the need to fulfil one's duties for the betterment of society.

Before citing the Bhagavad Gita, Chauhan prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

In response, Zakir Naik acknowledged the questions and replied, "That was a good question. What is the solution for peace, he is asking. The answer is simple and written in the Quran. The master key for peace is that all must convert to Islam. We pray to one Ilah."

The video of this exchange between Professor Chauhan and Zakir Naik is currently going viral on social media, attracting attention from netizens and sparking debates on religious tolerance and extremism.

Wanted for alleged money laundering charges, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Naik was provided with the highest level of security during his state visit, raising concerns and questions worldwide.

The security apparatus deployed for Naik's visit rivals that of high-ranking officials, including heavily armed escorts, advanced surveillance technology, and a large contingent of elite military personnel. These measures have drawn widespread criticism, particularly given Naik's controversial background and his fugitive status in neighboring India.

