Dr Shardul S. Shroff, Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM), has been conferred the ACES 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, one of Asia's most prestigious honours recognising leadership, governance excellence and long-term influence on the corporate landscape. The award was presented at a gala ceremony.

Recognising Exemplary Leadership in Asia

The ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability) Awards are regarded as a leading regional platform celebrating exemplary leadership and sustainable business practices. The recognition places Dr. Shroff among a select group of leaders whose careers have helped shape standards of integrity, institutional strength and corporate responsibility across Asia.

A Collective Journey

Accepting the honour, Dr. Shroff expressed gratitude to the ACES jury and reflected on the collective nature of his journey. He credited his family, professional partners, colleagues and generations of young lawyers for inspiring his work over the decades. Emphasising the importance of values in a rapidly changing global environment, he encouraged emerging leaders to remain intellectually curious, principled and courageous in the face of transformation.

Affirmation of an Ethical Culture

The award is also seen as an affirmation of the broader culture at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., a firm that has built its reputation on ethical governance, responsible legal practice and long-term institution-building in India and across Asia. Under Dr. Shroff's leadership, the firm has consistently been recognised as one of India's most trusted and innovative law firms, advising clients across sectors such as finance, technology, energy and infrastructure.

Broader Contributions to Law and Policy

Dr. Shroff's contributions to the legal profession have been acknowledged through several national and international honours over the years. Among the most notable is the National Law Day Award, presented by the President of India in recognition of his role in advancing corporate law and policy reform. His influence has extended beyond the courtroom into boardrooms, policy forums and academic institutions, where he has played a significant role in shaping frameworks of governance and institutional integrity. (ANI)