Bengaluru: In a remarkable achievement for Indian academia, Dr Devadas Menon, a distinguished communication scholar and media researcher associated with the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has been listed among the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier. This global recognition, based on the 2025 citation database, highlights Dr Menon’s outstanding contributions to the fields of communication, media, and cognitive sciences.

Only Indian in the Communication and Media Studies Category

Dr Menon stands out as the only Indian researcher featured in the 2025 global list under the subfield of Communication and Media Studies, within the broader discipline of Psychology and Cognitive Sciences. He ranks 335th out of 15,409 scholars worldwide, as per the standardised citation indicators derived from Scopus data, which measure research influence and impact through rigorous bibliometric analysis.

Research Focus: Technology, Mind, and Media Behaviour

A leading voice in cyberpsychology and digital communication research, Dr Menon’s work explores how technology influences human cognition, emotion, and interaction patterns. His studies on human–computer interaction and digital media behaviour examine the evolving relationship between individuals and digital systems, contributing to the understanding of how online environments shape social and psychological processes. By blending communication theory, psychology, and technological innovation, his research continues to bridge multiple academic disciplines.

Academic Background and Scholarly Journey

Dr Menon holds a PhD in Communication from Bangalore University and possesses postgraduate qualifications in Mass Communication, Electronic Media, and Sociology. This diverse academic foundation reflects his deep commitment to interdisciplinary scholarship, seamlessly connecting the humanities, social sciences, and technology studies.

Pride for Karnataka and Indian Academia

A native of Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, Dr Menon’s inclusion in the Stanford–Elsevier list marks a proud moment for both his hometown and the broader Indian research community. His recognition underscores the growing global importance of Indian scholarship in communication and media research, fields often overshadowed by science and technology disciplines.

About the Stanford–Elsevier Global Ranking

The Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list is one of the most respected academic rankings worldwide. It assesses over 200,000 researchers across disciplines using objective metrics, including citation counts, h-index, and co-authorship patterns, to identify those who have made a significant scholarly impact. Dr Menon’s presence on this list is a testament to his sustained academic excellence, international recognition, and dedication to advancing interdisciplinary research.