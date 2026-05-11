TMC's Nayna Bandyopadhyay said the new BJP 'double-engine' govt in West Bengal must work hard to meet expectations. She called the 2026 election results unexpected but asserted that TMC remains connected to the grassroots, with Mamata Banerjee.

New Govt Must Deliver 'Double', Says TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Legislative Assembly Deputy Leader of Opposition Nayna Bandyopadhyay said the newly-formed BJP government in the state would have to work extensively to meet public expectations and asserted that TMC remains connected to the grassroots.

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Speaking to ANI, Bandyopadhyay said the "double-engine government" would now be expected to deliver results. "The new government need to work a lot. The double-engine government need to give everything double," she said.

The TMC leader further said that party supremo Mamata Banerjee would continue fighting for the people. "TMC continues to be connected with the grassroots. She (Mamata Banerjee) is a fighter. She has always fought for the rights of the people," Bandyopadhyay said.

'Unexpected' Poll Outcome

Commenting on the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, the TMC leader said the outcome was unexpected. "No one expected such results. The vote got polarised. We will never accept that this is the mandate of the whole population...Look at the percentage (of votes) they deducted. Has the Election Commission caught a single Rohingya to this day?" she said.

BJP Secures Historic Mandate

In West Bengal, the BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats, ending its 15-year rule in the state.

After the verdict, the BJP has formed its government in West Bengal for the first time, with Suvendu Adhikari leading the charge with the Chief Minister post. Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.