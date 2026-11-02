The DoPPW and SBI have launched a Mega Camp in New Delhi to promote the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign, utilizing face authentication technology to streamline the pension process for retirees across India.

Promoting Digital Empowerment for Pensioners

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): In a major push towards the digital empowerment of senior citizens, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday organised a Mega Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre in New Delhi under the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5. The fifth edition of the nationwide initiative aims to facilitate the generation of over two crore Digital Life Certificates through technology-driven, accessible, and pensioner-friendly solutions.

Technological Advancements in Pension Services

Enhancing Ease of Living Through Digital Innovation

Addressing the gathering, DoPPW Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma highlighted that the digital enablement of pensioners is a core pillar of the government’s commitment to ensuring 'Ease of Living'. She emphasised that technological advancements, especially face authentication technology, have revolutionised the life certificate submission process by allowing pensioners to generate certificates independently via their smartphones without having to visit bank branches or government offices.

SBI's Contribution to the Digital Drive

Verma also commended SBI for its substantial contribution to the digital drive, noting that the bank had facilitated approximately 25 lakh Digital Life Certificates during the campaign's previous edition. Under the current campaign, SBI is conducting dedicated DLC camps across 115 cities, backed by branch-level support teams and special service counters in areas with a significant pensioner population.

Addressing the participants, Joint Secretary (DoPPW) Dhrubajyoti Sengupta urged pensioners to make optimal use of the facilities available and encourage fellow retirees to embrace digital modes, thereby contributing to a more transparent, seamless, and citizen-centric pension delivery ecosystem. (ANI)