Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Dope test on Arshad Nadeem' demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw

    The men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw an electrifying finale on Thursday, as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered records with a throw of 92.97 meters, clinching gold.

    Dope test on Arshad Nadeem demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 1:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 1:56 AM IST

    The men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw an electrifying finale on Thursday, as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered records with a throw of 92.97 meters, clinching gold. The performance, the sixth longest in Olympic history, has sparked a wave of controversy and demands for a dope test on the Pakistani athlete among several Indian netizens.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Pak's Arshad Nadeem bags gold with new record (WATCH)

    Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, finished with a silver medal. Despite his best efforts, including a second-round throw of 89.45 meters, Chopra could not match Nadeem’s record-breaking performance. Chopra had previously won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 meters.

    Nadeem’s jaw-dropping throw came in his second attempt, a stunning display of skill that not only secured him the gold but also set a new Games record. His throw eclipsed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in the 2008 Beijing Games. Nadeem further solidified his victory with a final throw of 91.79 meters.

    The victory by Nadeem has led to a significant reaction from Indian fans on social media platforms. Many are questioning the legitimacy of Nadeem's performance, leading to calls for a dope test to ensure fair play. The demand for a doping investigation highlights the intense rivalry and scrutiny in the field of javelin throw.

    Also read: 'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    "Officials should conduct a dope test on Arshad Nadeem; I don't trust that he can set a world record," said one Indian on X.

    Another suspicious netizen said, "Dope Test of Arshad Nadeem is necessary. He clearly used some performance enhancing drug. 92.97m is not possible. Olympics committee should look into it immediately."

    "Congratulations to Neeraj. Each Indian as proud of your achievements. Arshad Nadeem will not be able to pass dope test as he did something twice throws of 91+ mts which was never done by anyone in the world. I genuinely request Olympics committee to conduct dope test immediately," said a third user.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions that flooded X following Arshad Nadeem's new Olympics record:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi congratulates javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat AJR

    'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    PM Modi dials Indian hockey team after Paris Olympics bronze, Sreejesh & Co chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi dials Indian hockey team after Paris Olympics bronze, Sreejesh & Co chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    Supply chain disruptions an opportunity for defence industry to make India a net exporter: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan gcw

    Supply chain disruptions an opportunity for defence industry to make India net exporter: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

    INS Tabar in London for 4-day visit to participate in maritime partnership exercise with Royal Navy gcw

    INS Tabar in London for 4-days, to participate in maritime partnership exercise with Royal Navy

    Feat that will be cherished for generations to come PM Modi lauds India for Paris Olympics 2024 bronze snt

    'Feat will be cherished for generations to come': PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's Paris Olympics bronze

    Recent Stories

    Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi congratulates javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat AJR

    'Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified': PM Modi lauds javelin star on Paris Olympics 2024 silver feat

    athletics 'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset scr

    'Paris Olympics is cursed': Indians devastated after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hands Neeraj Chopra major upset

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver as Arshad Nadeem wins gold with record 92.97m throw snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Pak's Arshad Nadeem bags gold with new record (WATCH)

    International Day of World's Indigenous People 2024: 7 indigenous groups yet untouched by modern world

    International Day of World’s Indigenous People: 7 indigenous groups

    Nag Panchami 2024: 7 quotes to share with loved ones on this day ATG

    Nag Panchami 2024: 7 quotes to share with loved ones on this day

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon