Government Doon Medical College Principal Geeta Jain vows strict action against senior students who assaulted a junior. The college has a zero-tolerance policy on ragging, and an investigation is underway. The offenders have been suspended.

College Pledges Strict Action

Geeta Jain, Principal of Government Doon Medical College, on Monday, stated that strict action will be taken against the offenders after the investigation is completed and a report is made in the ragging incident where an MBBS 2025 batch student was assaulted by senior students. While speaking exclusively to ANI regarding the case, she said that the college has a zero-tolerance policy against such incidents. "Investigation is ongoing, we will present the report today itself. Governemnt Doon Medical College is a totally anti-ragging zone, and we have a zero tolerance policy for ragging. We will take strict action against the offenders..." she said.

Speaking on the action taken against the offenders, she said. "They were immediately suspended, and now further action will take place as per the committee recommendations."

Medical Education Director Condemns Incident

Earlier today, Ajay Arya, Uttarakhand's Director of Medical Education, also condemned the ragging incident and assured that the investigation is ongoing and he will receive the report by the end of the day. He said that after the details are retrieved in the report, the accused will be punished accordingly. "The matter will become clear only after the investigation. I got to know that this is a case of ragging after speaking to the Principal... Ragging should not happen at all. The investigation is ongoing in the case, and after it is completed, the accused will be punished accordingly within the law. I will receive the report by this evening... Students have our full support. Every college has a ragging committee that is in complete contact with the officials and hospitals, and any student can discuss their issues with them. We follow the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and University Grants Commission (UGC)," he exclusively stated to ANI.

Details of the Assault

Notably, two senior students had beaten a junior student with belts on January 12. The student stated in a written complaint to the administration that since the incident, he has been mentally disturbed and living in fear. The college's Anti-Ragging Committee and the administration have imposed fines on 24 students found guilty of indiscipline. The incident is currently under investigation by the Committee. (ANI)