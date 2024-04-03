Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Don't waste your energy on me..': Sanjay Nirupam's dig at Congress after party acts against him

    Sanjay Nirupam took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked Congress not to waste its energy and stationery on him as he would himself take a decision on the issue tomorrow.

    Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday took a dig at his party’s financial woes, saying he would “make a decision tomorrow” amid buzz of action over his comments against INDIA bloc allies.

    Taking to social media, Nirupam wrote: “The Congress shouldn’t waste its energy and stationery on me but should conserve it to save the party. The party is anyway facing a massive financial challenge. I gave a week’s time and that ends today. I will make a decision tomorrow."

    Nirupam made his post soon after Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole said at a news conference that the party has taken action in response to the former MP's contentious remarks.

    “We have taken him off as a star campaigner and have also initiated disciplinary action against him over the statements he made,” said Patole.

    Nirupam had unleashed a torrent of criticism on the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, following the announcement of the Congress ally's nominees for multiple Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats. Since the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, announced their candidates for Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats, Sanjay Nirupam has been publicly critical of the party.

    The senior Congress leader was keen to contest from Mumbai North West, but Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate from the seat. The seat is currently held by Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, who defeated Nirupam in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    In an attempt to hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT), Nirupam has been constantly criticising the Congress for not vouching for the seat. Last week, Nirupam said that those who agreed to the seat-sharing formula were preparing to bury the Congress in Mumbai. Nirupam said he was prepared for a "friendly fight" in the constituency.

