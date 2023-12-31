Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Don't visit Ram Mandir on Jan 22, light diyas at home: PM Modi's appeal to devotees

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that people should not come to Ayodhya on 22 January for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi asked people to light Ram Jyoti at their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion.

    Dont visit Ram Mandir on January 22 light diyas at home PM Modi appeal to devotees
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested devotees of Lord Ram across the country not to rush to Ayodhya for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Addressing a gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said, "I have a request for everyone. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come."

    "Therefore, I request all Ram devotees to come to Ayodhya at their convenience once the formal program is done on January 22," he said.

    He added that the devotees of Lord Ram should not cause inconvenience to the deity and should wait as he arrives. "We have already waited 550 years, please wait a few more days," said the Prime Minister.

    Following the grand opening of an airport and a reconstructed train station in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi was speaking at a public gathering. In the countdown to the consecration event on January 22, the prime minister opened the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the renovated Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

    He requested people to light diyas in their homes on January 22 so that the entire nation can celebrate, but he also urged them not to come on the actual day. PM Modi also requested that between January 14 and January 22, people organise cleaning campaigns at temples and places of worship throughout the nation.

    Additionally, Prime Minister Modi dedicated and set the groundwork for other development projects in the state valued at over Rs 15,700 crore.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Namaste India Australia new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office watch gcw

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gcw

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue rkn

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical rkn

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    Bank holidays in January 2024 Will banks be closed on January 1 Check out full list gcw

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United's woes deepen after the Nottingham Forest loss osf

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

