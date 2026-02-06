BRS leader KTR accused CM Revanth Reddy of using an 'abuse trap' to divert from his government's failures ahead of municipal polls. KTR urged party cadres to focus on local issues and question the government's unfulfilled promises.

KTR Defends KCR's Legacy

BRS Working President KTR appealed to the people of Telangana, especially to party cadres and leaders, "not to fall into Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's abuse trap," a release said. "He said that, purely to cover up his failures and his inability to implement promises, Revanth Reddy has resorted to a barrage of abuses during this crucial" municipal election period".

KTR expressed anguish that a "distorted and unhealthy political game" is currently being played on Telangana soil. He recalled that KCR is the leader who, "after a fourteen-year long struggle, shook the seat of power in Delhi and made the dream of a separate Telangana state a reality". "Embracing the state like a father, KCR, he said, is the "great architect who placed a neglected and backward Telangana on the path of progress". KTR emphasized that "KCR never craved titles or honors, and that the welfare and well-being of the people of Telangana are his true recognition."

Allegations Against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

KTR strongly condemned that today, "driven by arrogance of power, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is spewing venom against KCR's personality to hide his government's failures and corruption". He said ,"this is not merely an attack on an individual, but an attack on the very history of the Telangana movement."

KTR's Call to Action for BRS Cadres

Warning party workers "not to fall into Revanth Reddy's abuse trap"," KTR said that during the upcoming municipal elections, the "discussion should focus on ward-level infrastructure, roads, drainage, and welfare schemes that must reach every household. Instead, he accused Revanth Reddy of diverting the core issues through vulgar and abusive rhetoric".

Focus on Unfulfilled Promises and People's Hardships

KTR called for the "struggle to move in a direction that wipes the tears of the people", and urged party workers to "question the government over the implementation of its false six guarantees". He asked them to "raise their voices about the hardships faced by farmers standing in long queues for fertilizers, and about cultivators falling into the clutches of private moneylenders due to the non-receipt of Rythu Bharosa assistance." He further instructed cadres to "question Revanth Reddy for the anguish of students whose education has come to a halt due to non-payment of fee reimbursement, and for the suffering of young children in residential schools who fell ill after consuming contaminated food", holding the Chief Minister directly responsible.

Highlight Issues of Seniors and Govt Employees

KTR also urged party workers to stand by senior citizens "who are running from office to office for their retirement benefits, and government employees who are being crushed due to the absence of DA hikes and PRC revisions".

Expose Scams and 'Betrayal' on Water Sharing

He called on them to "go door to door and explain who the real culprits are behind the Singareni coal scam and electricity scandals, and to expose Revanth Reddy's "covert betrayal" of handing over Telangana's rightful share of water to neighboring states"

'Protect Telangana From This Eclipse'

He asserted that the "people's verdict is the true honor for KCR", and appealed to present before the public the strong reasons behind the deterioration Telangana has been experiencing over the past two years, "after a decade of remarkable progress" Finally, KTR stated that KCR is a "guiding star in the hearts" of the people of Telangana, and that his legacy will "continue to shine forever". He described the present period as an "eclipse for Telangana", and reminded that it is the responsibility of every child of the state to protect it from "Rahu in the form of Revanth." He called upon people to shower "thunderbolt-like questions" on Revanth Reddy's incompetent governance in the municipal elections.