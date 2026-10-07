Congress leader Motha Rohit rebuked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating that questioning the BJP government is not 'anti-India' but an act of patriotism. He cited the Congress's role in the freedom struggle to reject lectures on nationalism.

'Raising voice for people is patriotism': Motha Rohit to Rijiju

Congress leader Motha Rohit on Wednesday hit back at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his criticism of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying that raising questions against the government and speaking for the people should not be labelled "anti-India". Rohit invoked the Congress' role in India's freedom struggle and said the party did not need lectures on patriotism, after Rijiju accused the Congress of promoting "anti-India" narratives and repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Rohit said, "Whenever the opposition or the citizens of this country raise questions against the Bharatiya Janata Party government, its leaders immediately lash out." Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Rohit said those questioning the BJP government were being labelled as traitors or "anti-India". "I want to say that raising one's voice on behalf of the people of this country is the ultimate act of patriotism; so, do not try to lecture us on patriotism," he said.

Rohit also referred to the Congress' role in India's independence and said the party should not be lectured on patriotism. "If any party worked for this country's independence, it was the Congress Party. So, it would be best if you refrained from lecturing us on patriotism," he said.

Rijiju's 'anti-India' charge against Congress

His remarks came after Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress following the INDIA bloc's march towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, where they demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Rijiju urged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to stop promoting "anti-India" narratives allegedly pushed by foreign entities and said repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions would neither benefit democracy nor help the Congress regain public support.

"My request to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party is to stop promoting the narrative of anti-India forces. Foreign entities that continuously push anti-India narratives to weaken the country, defame Indian constitutional institutions, and mislead the public; at the very least, Congress should not champion their narratives," Rijiju said.

He also criticised the "daily drama" of the Congress targeting the Election Commission and the Supreme Court and said the party should instead focus on serving people. Rijiju said that serving the people was necessary to secure their mandate and accused the Congress of blaming the Election Commission after failing to win the mandate.

"This will neither benefit democracy nor lead to the revival of the Congress Party. I particularly want to tell Rahul Gandhi: Learn from Modi Ji. Learn from BJP workers, who selflessly and continuously work not for themselves, but for society and the country," he added. (ANI)