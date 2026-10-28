The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had set a 2.57 fitment factor. This multiplier increased the basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. The calculation looked exactly like this: Rs 7,000 × 2.57 = Rs 18,000.

The commission finished collecting suggestions from employee representative groups and unions in July. Various groups have demanded a higher fitment factor in their memorandums.