    'Kejriwal massage centre' poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations

    The poster was put up after conman Sukesh wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging that Delhi minister Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in Tihar Jail. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's explosive letter has sparked a massive war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra, tweeted a poster of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal giving a massage on Wednesday. Surprisingly, the poster was placed just outside the Tihar Jail, where Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar are currently imprisoned.

     

    Notably, the poster was put up after conman Sukesh wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging that Delhi minister Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in Tihar Jail.

    Who placed the poster has yet to be confirmed. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's explosive letter has sparked a massive war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

    The saffron party slammed the AAP, calling it a 'maha thug' party. Kejriwal defended his party, accusing the BJP of raising the issue to divert attention away from Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse incident.

    According to the letter sent to LG VK Saxena by the conman's lawyer, Ashok K Singh, over Rs 50 crore was given to the AAP in exchange for a key position in the party's South Zone.

    It was also claimed that the AAP would assist Chandrashekhar in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

    "Jain asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel, whom he described as a loyal associate. He forced me to pay, and in two or three months, he extorted Rs 10 crore from me through constant pressure," according to the conman's letter.

    "Total of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyendar Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore was paid to DG prison Sandeep Goel," the letter continued.

    Sambit Patra, the BJP's national spokesperson, on Tuesday, slammed the AAP party, calling the party 'maha thug.'

    "Thug ke ghar thugi karli (A conman has been conned). Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the name of the thug. Satyendra Jain, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, cheated the thug," said BJP's spokesperson, Patra. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
