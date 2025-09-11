In June 2017, when Chinese troops began building a road in Bhutan’s Doklam plateau, India intervened under the 2007 friendship treaty with Thimphu.

The 2017 Doklam standoff was more than a border face-off on a remote Himalayan plateau. It was the first time in recent memory that New Delhi directly confronted Beijing’s creeping territorial push and refused to blink. Three years later, when blood was shed in Galwan Valley, the lessons from Doklam gave India a measure of resilience. Together, these episodes underline one simple truth: Chinese assertiveness can be checked, provided India is prepared, decisive and backed by trusted partners.

From Caution to Confidence

In June 2017, when Chinese troops began building a road in Bhutan’s Doklam plateau, India intervened under the 2007 friendship treaty with Thimphu. Roughly 270 soldiers, supported by bulldozers, moved in under Operation Juniper. For 73 days, the two armies stood eyeball-to-eyeball until both sides disengaged.

The outcome was not an outright victory for either side. But it exposed Beijing’s miscalculation: it expected diplomatic protests, not boots on the ground. India’s willingness to act decisively set a precedent. By the time Galwan flared in 2020, India had already drawn the lesson that only a firm, proactive posture—not cautious hedging—could deter China from altering the status quo.

The Bhutan Factor and Allied Faith

Doklam also showed the power of alliances. Bhutan invoked its treaty obligations; India responded without hesitation. The message to Beijing was clear: it could not prise smaller neighbours away from India’s security umbrella so easily.

For the region, this solidarity mattered. It reassured partners that India is willing to put skin in the game to uphold commitments. At a time when Chinese coercion is felt not just in the Himalayas but across Asia, that reliability counts.

It also helped India draw wider diplomatic support. From Washington to Tokyo, capitals saw New Delhi’s intervention as both legitimate and necessary. Collective pushback, not isolated resistance, is what unsettles Beijing most.

Preparedness as Deterrence

The other big takeaway was infrastructure. For years, India lagged behind China in border development. Doklam was a wake-up call. Roads, bridges and advanced surveillance facilities were fast-tracked across the Himalayan frontier. This proved critical during the Ladakh clashes, where India could sustain deployments at scale.

Equally significant was the psychological battle. Beijing deployed its trademark “Three Warfares” — media propaganda, legalistic claims, and psychological intimidation. But India’s refusal to back down, coupled with its control of key high ground, revealed that Chinese rhetoric often outruns its appetite for escalation.

In plain terms: China can be made to blink, if the other side is ready to hold firm.

Why These Lessons Matter Now

The shadow of Doklam and Galwan hangs over every new incident along the Line of Actual Control. They tell us that the old playbook of downplaying tensions in the hope that Beijing will reciprocate is obsolete. Instead, preparedness—military, diplomatic, and infrastructural—must be the baseline.

This isn’t just about India. Smaller Asian nations, from Vietnam to the Philippines, face similar pressure in their waters. The idea that Chinese expansionism is inevitable has already been dented by these Himalayan confrontations. The message from Doklam and Galwan is that Chinese “salami slicing” can be resisted—if the response is firm, coordinated, and sustained.

Final Thoughts

China thrives on creating facts on the ground. India has shown, twice now, that such moves can be blocked. The task ahead is to institutionalise this approach: keep building border infrastructure, deepen defence partnerships, and call out Beijing’s bluffs before they harden into new realities.

Strategic patience, backed by tactical readiness, is the formula that works. Doklam was the trial run. Galwan was the reinforcement. The next test will come, ;t is only a matter of time. When it does, India must ensure that the terms of engagement remain firmly its own.