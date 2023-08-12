Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctors to be penalised for not prescribing generic drugs: NMC regulation

    While the prevailing requirement for doctors is to exclusively prescribe generic medications, the regulations articulated by the Indian Medical Council in 2002 did not encompass any punitive measures.

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    In a bid to promote cost-effective healthcare practices, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued new regulations, mandating all medical practitioners to prescribe generic drugs. Failing to adhere to this directive could result in penalties and even temporary suspension of their practicing license. The NMC's comprehensive "Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners" also advises doctors to abstain from prescribing branded generic drugs.

    While the prevailing requirement for doctors is to exclusively prescribe generic medications, the regulations articulated by the Indian Medical Council in 2002 did not encompass any punitive measures. However, the NMC's updated guidelines, unveiled on August 2, underscore the considerable portion of healthcare expenditure borne by Indian citizens due to medication costs.

    Citing a noteworthy financial advantage, the NMC emphasizes that generic drugs can be priced 30 to 80 per cent lower than their branded counterparts. Consequently, the endorsement of generic medicines carries the potential to substantially reduce healthcare expenses and bolster accessibility to high-quality medical care.

    The NMC's framework provides a precise definition of generic medicines, characterizing them as drug products that closely mirror the attributes of the brand or reference-listed product, including dosage form, strength, administration route, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use.

    On the contrary, branded generic drugs – those developed after the expiration of patent protection – are also delineated. These alternatives, produced by various companies under distinct brand names, may be less expensive than the patented version but still pricier compared to the mass-produced generic editions. Regulatory oversight over the pricing of branded generic drugs remains less stringent.

    In cases of non-compliance with the regulations, the NMC suggests an array of measures, ranging from warnings to adhere to the stipulations, to participation in workshops and academic programs on ethics, personal and social relationships, and professional training. For repeated violations, the regulations detail the possibility of temporarily suspending a doctor's practicing license.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
