DMRC has proposed a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for the Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station to improve access. The proposal, prompted by Speaker Vijender Gupta, has been sent to the PWD for approvals and requires road design adjustments.

DMRC Proposes FOB for Better Metro Access

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has prepared a feasibility proposal for the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) across the Outer Ring Road to improve access to the Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station from the Prashant Vihar and Rohini side. The proposal has been submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) for necessary approvals.

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Speaker's Intervention Sparks Action

This development follows the intervention of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, who took up the matter after receiving representations from several Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), including the Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Prashant Vihar. The complaints highlighted the lack of safe and direct access to the metro station from the Prashant Vihar side, particularly along the Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk corridor.

In a letter from his office to DMRC, the Speaker had requested urgent action to address the issue. He pointed out that currently, access to the station is available only from the Pitampura side, forcing residents to travel long distances. This has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and patients. He had urged that safe, direct, and barrier-free connectivity be provided as a priority.

Proposal Awaits PWD Approval Amid Technical Hurdles

In its response, DMRC stated that the proposal for the Foot Over Bridge is under consideration and requires certain road design adjustments to meet safety and technical standards, including compliance with headroom requirements under the existing PWD flyover in accordance with IRC and NBC norms, necessitating modifications to road geometry. The proposal is currently with PWD, and construction will be taken up subject to receipt of the requisite approvals.

Additional Pedestrian-Friendly Measures Planned

DMRC has also indicated additional pedestrian-friendly measures, including an at-grade zebra crossing near Entry/Exit 1 and improved access arrangements, where a lift facility from ground level to the concourse level is already available. These measures form part of the station's multi-modal integration framework, which has been submitted to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) and will be implemented by the concerned road owning agency following approval.

Speaker Urges Swift Implementation

Reacting to the development, Shri Vijender Gupta said that while the proposed steps are welcome, it is important to ensure a comprehensive and user-friendly infrastructure. He emphasised that public transport must be accessible to all, especially senior citizens, and that last-mile connectivity should be treated as a priority.

Gupta further urged the concerned agencies to expedite the process so that residents, particularly elderly citizens, can benefit from safe and convenient access to the metro station at the earliest. (ANI)