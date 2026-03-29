DMK chief M. K. Stalin unveiled a 'Superstar Manifesto' for Tamil Nadu polls, promising Rs 8,000 for women's appliances, doubling monthly aid to Rs 2,000, and new schemes for farmers, youth, education, and infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin on Sunday launched a "game-changing" manifesto as the party sharpened its focus on women-centric welfare ahead of the Assembly elections. Branded as a "Superstar Manifesto" anchored in "six steps towards progress," the blueprint places the Illathu Arasi scheme at its core, signalling a major push to empower women while expanding the state's welfare framework.

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Under the scheme, eligible women who do not pay income tax will receive Rs 8,000 to purchase household appliances such as washing machines, grinders, televisions, or microwaves from neighbourhood shops. Positioning the document as a "game-changing plan," Stalin said it focuses on "smart economic multipliers" and "choice-based governance," allowing citizens to decide their needs.

"Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, with several welfare schemes benefiting the public. DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

The manifesto outlines six broad pillars: women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance.

Enhanced Welfare for Women

For women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai will be doubled to Rs 2,000 per month, while free bus travel under Vidiyal Payanam will continue. "Rs 2,000 per month will be provided under the Kalaignar Mahila Riti Yojana," Stalin added.

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Stalin said, "The BJP attempted to obstruct the implementation of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam...Despite challenges, the scheme has benefited around 1 crore 30 lakh families, with financial assistance of Rs 5,000 provided to beneficiaries. The DMK government remains committed to continuing and expanding welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people."

"For women's welfare, the monthly entitlement scheme, currently benefiting over 1.31 crore women with Rs 1,000, will be doubled to Rs 2,000. Additionally, women in self-help groups will be eligible for collateral-free bank loans up to Rs 5 lakh with subsidy support," he stated.

Support for Families and Vulnerable Groups

For families, healthcare coverage will be expanded up to Rs 10 lakh annually, while pensions for senior citizens, widows, and spinsters will rise to Rs 2,000. Aid for persons with disabilities will increase to Rs 2,500, with higher support for severely affected individuals.

Focus on Education and Youth

"In education, the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme will be expanded up to Class 8, benefiting around 15 lakh students," Stalin said.

Youth-focused initiatives include skill training for 5 lakh individuals with a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend, 35 lakh free laptops, and job creation through Rs 18 lakh crore investments. Student assistance under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will also rise to Rs 1,500 per month.

Boost for Agriculture and Housing

Farmers are promised higher procurement prices and free modern pump sets, while housing plans include 10 lakh new homes under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam. Infrastructure upgrades, new global cities, and digital governance reforms also feature prominently.

"Free pumps will be set up for farmers without a meter. Old age pension will be hiked to Rs 2000, and pension for the people with disabilities will be hiked to Rs 2500," Stalin said.

Stalin further added, "Under the housing scheme 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam', the party has promised to construct 10 lakh new houses across the state over the next five years."

In the agriculture sector, the paddy procurement price will be increased to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne. Free electricity beneficiaries--over 20 lakh farmers--will be provided modern pump sets without meters. Compensation for crop loss during disasters will also be significantly enhanced." (ANI)