DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi dismissed AIADMK's appeal to oust the government, stating that support for the DMK alliance is growing and could win over 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls, calling the opposition's claims a 'dream'.

DMK Confident of Victory, Dismisses AIADMK Claims

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday dismissed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's appeal to "throw out" the MK Stalin government, asserting that support for the DMK-led alliance is growing steadily and could emerge victorious on 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. He added that the opposition's statements are inadvertently helping the ruling party and dismissed claims that AIADMK will form the government as a mere dream. "Day by day, support for the DMK alliance is growing. Reports suggest it may cross 200 seats, possibly reaching 220. Out of frustration, opposing leaders are making statements that, in fact, help us - a blessing in disguise. As for the BJP president's claim that AIADMK will form the government and Edappadi K Palaniswami will become Chief Minister, that is only their dream," Bharathi told ANI.

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Palaniswami's Attack on DMK Government

His remarks come after Palaniswami, addressing a rally in Chennai's Velachery on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, highlighting the need for the DMK government to be "thrown out" of power in the upcoming elections.

Allegations of Poor Governance and 'Family-Rule'

Palaniswami stressed the worsened law and order situation within the state and highlighted the state government's 'inaction' to maintain women's safety in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu. He further pointed out that the ganja sales won't stop in the state until MK Stalin remains in power, while vowing to eradicate the issue after returning to power. He further described the DMK government as ' family-oriented', while highlighting that the previous AIADMK governments worked for the poor and underprivileged.

"People should think carefully and vote for our AIADMK-led NDA alliance. As long as this DMK government is in power, ganja sales cannot be stopped. Once AIADMK comes to power, we will ensure that ganja is eradicated in Tamil Nadu. This is a family-run government. Only four people from Stalin's family are running the government. AIADMK is a party formed for the poor and the underprivileged. Our leaders, MGR and Jayalalithaa, provided good governance. To bring back good governance in Tamil Nadu, I appeal to all of you to vote for our AIADMK candidate Ashok and choose the 'Two Leaves' symbol in Velachery," said Palaniswami.

Electoral Contest and Key Alliances

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Election Schedule

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)