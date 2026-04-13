DMK's Kanimozhi campaigned in Tirunelveli, touting CM Stalin's welfare schemes and slamming the BJP over NEET. In response, BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK of lying, citing corruption and lack of development in constituencies.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi campaigned in the Tirunelveli constituency in support of party candidate Subramanian, urging voters to back the "Rising Sun" symbol and continue the current government's developmental agenda. According to a press release, Kanimozhi, in her speech, highlighted that the state government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has fulfilled several of its key electoral promises. She pointed to welfare schemes targeting women, students, and farmers, stating that these initiatives have brought tangible benefits across Tamil Nadu and would be expanded further if the party is re-elected.

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DMK's Pitch: Criticism of Opposition and Future Promises

She further criticised the BJP government for introducing the NEET exam and the National Education Policy, alleging that they affect Tamil Nadu students and restrict their opportunities. She also accused the AIADMK-BJP alliance, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, of failing to stand up for the state's rights.

Kanimozhi emphasised the importance of education, social welfare, and inclusive growth, citing schemes like financial assistance for students, skill development programs, and employment support. As per the release, she also listed infrastructure and development projects planned for Tirunelveli, including industrial growth, transport facilities, and healthcare improvements. Concluding her speech, she urged voters to support the DMK to continue the "Dravidian model" of governance and ensure development, social justice, and protection of Tamil Nadu's rights.

BJP Counters, Alleges DMK Failures

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is BJP candidate from Mylapore constituency, lashed out at DMK during campaigning for the upcoming polls. "...Basic amenities are lacking in the centre of Chennai. You cannot imagine that there is such backwardness in the constituency... I have noted all the problems which they have faced and they will be rectified...We are expecting more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu..."

On DMK, she said, "They always lie. You can go and ask people. When did the MLA come here in the last 5 years, and what problems were solved? It is not only Mylapore, it is there in all constituencies. So, DMK cannot claim development at all. There are corruption charges against more than 11 ministers...Everything should be curtailed and NDA should come to power. In Mylapore, there should be a change of MLA. I will be a sister of Mylapore."

Election Schedule

Now, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.