DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu slammed the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on fuel, alleging it is a move for electoral gains and not genuine relief. She argued the timing is suspicious and is meant for the 'vote bank'.

DMK MP Alleges Fuel Duty Cut is for 'Electoral Gains'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu has questioned the timing of the Centre's move to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, alleging that the decision was aimed at securing electoral gains rather than providing genuine relief. "It is just for the sake of elections. We also see that the West Asia war has been going on. Just to hide what the Governmentt is incapable of...If we had been very cordial with Russia, all this 'hungama' would not have happened. Our PM has succumbed to Trump is the reality of all this reduction of the excise duty. These kinds of reductions have been requested by the Opposition and the DMK time and again in the Parliament. It was never done all these years. Why suddenly now?" she asked.

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Kanimozhi further argued that the reduction comes at a time when global uncertainties are already pushing fuel prices higher, questioning the timing and intent of the decision. "When you are not getting the real fuel in the market, when you want to buy, definitely the prices are going to be higher. At that time, these types of reduction in the excise duty is only for the sake of the vote bank and nothing else more than that," she added.

The Centre on Friday reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the Central Excise Act, 1944. A windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has also been imposed on diesel exports. The move follows rising global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

'Petty and Shameful': Centre Hits Back at Opposition

Hitting back at the Opposition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the criticism "petty" and "shameful." "You are bringing politics into something which is a relief for public. This is shameful," she said.

Supporting the government, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the decision has been welcomed by the public, accusing the Opposition of consistently reacting negatively to welfare measures.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the timing of the move, alleging it was driven by upcoming elections.

Despite the duty cut, retail fuel prices have remained unchanged so far. The government has, however, assured that fuel supplies remain stable across the country with adequate stocks and normal operations at retail outlets. (ANI)