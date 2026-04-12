DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu lauded CM MK Stalin's welfare schemes while attacking AIADMK's EPS for having no achievements to show and fearing the loss of minority votes.

DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Sunday lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his welfare initiatives while launching a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami over his campaign remarks.

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Speaking on the Chief Minister's outreach activities, Kanimozhi NVN Somu said, "We have been watching CM MK Stalin doing the morning walks... and we have seen the welcoming videos of all the people who are meeting him and telling how much they have benefited from the welfare schemes which have been brought by the DMK."

DMK Leader Slams EPS's Campaign

She further claimed that the opposition leader has been unable to highlight achievements from his tenure. "I have also seen that wherever Edappadi K. Palaniswami goes on the campaign, he is not able to talk about a single welfare scheme which was brought under him during his tenure between 2016 and 2021. Now, with the coalition of the BJP, I think he is horrified that he would lose all the minority votes of the Muslims and Christians because of the dreadful laws which were brought by the BJP government..."

Criticising EPS's approach as opposition leader, she said, "When a person is in opposition or in the Chief Minister's post, we should always stand for the people... That is the reason he is always on the criticism mode of CM MK Stalin, Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin..."

AIADMK Hits Back, Calls DMK 'Corporate Company'

On Friday, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami launched a frontal attack against the ruling DMK during an election campaign in Kanchipuram, calling the party "not a party but a corporate company" and accusing it of copying AIADMK's manifesto and policies.

He made the remarks while he was holding an election campaign in the Kanchipuram district ahead of the polling on April 23 for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2026. While addressing supporters, Palaniswami said, "DMK is not a party but a corporate company... We didn't copy your election manifesto, but DMK copied our AIADMK manifesto."

Upcoming Elections and Alliances

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)