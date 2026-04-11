DMK MP Kanimozhi, campaigning in Tenkasi, promised to double women's aid to Rs 2000, increase old-age pensions, and provide Rs 8000 coupons for housewives. She also announced increased student aid and an extension of the school breakfast scheme.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday participated in a public election campaign meeting at Arunachalapuram in the Tenkasi district under the Vasudevanallur Assembly constituency and sought votes from the public. She received an enthusiastic welcome from the people at the gathering.

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Expressing her gratitude, Kanimozhi stated that the DMK-led government has been consistently fulfilling the promises made to the people.

DMK's Poll Promises

Social Welfare Schemes

Kanimozhi mentioned that the Rs 1000 assistance provided under the women's rights scheme is currently benefiting crores of women, and if the party returns to power, it will be increased to Rs 2000.

She also assured that the old-age pension would be raised from Rs 1200 to Rs 2000.

Further, she stated that upon returning to power, a new scheme would be introduced to provide housewives with coupons worth Rs 8000, enabling them to purchase essential household items.

Education and Youth Initiatives

Speaking about the education sector, she said that financial assistance under the "Pudhumai Penn" and "Tamil Pudhalvan" schemes would be increased to Rs 1500.

She also announced that laptops would be distributed to 3.5 million students in the coming years.

Additionally, unemployed youth would receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1500 during their training period.

She further stated that the breakfast scheme for school students, currently implemented up to Class 5, would be extended up to Class 8.

Criticism of Central Government

At the same time, she strongly criticised the Central Government, alleging that adequate funds have not been provided for the 100-day employment scheme.

She added that the DMK continues to fight to protect this scheme.

Appeal to Voters

Kanimozhi also appealed to the public to support local candidate Raja and vote for the "Rising Sun" symbol.

A large number of DMK and alliance party functionaries, along with the general public, participated in the campaign meeting.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4.