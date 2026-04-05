DMK MP Arun Nehru voiced concerns about the FCRA Bill, 2026, fearing it could target minority institutions due to a lack of clarity from the government. CM MK Stalin also claimed the amendments threaten religious freedom and Christian schools.

DMK MP Fears Bill Could Target Minorities

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Arun Nehru on Sunday expressed concern over the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, stating that no Union Minister has clearly explained the purpose of the proposed legislation, further cautioning that the bill could potentially be used to target minority institutions. Speaking to ANI, Arun Nehru emphasised that the DMK is seeking clarity and formal assurances from the government. "Even assuming they are acting with good intentions and giving them the benefit of the doubt, none of the Union ministers or anyone from the BJP or ruling party has clearly explained why this is being introduced. That is why our concern -- that it could be used to target minority institutions -- is validated. What we are asking is simple: can someone state clearly that this is not the case, and outline the safeguards? They have still not done so," Arun Nehru said.

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"As a result, our doubts are gaining traction on the ground, with people believing this is not the right move. Just as other laws have been used to target different sections of society, we believe this measure is detrimental to democracy and should not be pursued in a country like India," he futher added.

CM Stalin Calls Bill an Attack on Religious Freedom

The remarks follow comments by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, who claimed that the FCRA amendments threaten minority communities and religious freedom. He expressed concern that thousands of Christian schools and colleges could be affected and accused the Centre of using Prime Minister Modi's attendance at Christian events as a mere eyewash. While addressing a rally in Nagercoil, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "Minority communities are being targeted today. Due to amendments to the FCRA law, Christians are deeply angered. There are alleged plans to confiscate their properties. Prime Minister Modi is attending Christian events merely as an eyewash. Thousands of Christian colleges and schools across India could be affected. This is seen as an attack on religious freedom."

About the FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026, provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal, or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Centre Defends Amendments

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the amendments, asserting that minorities are receiving greater attention under the Government of India. He accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a vote bank and clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes. (ANI)