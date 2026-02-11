Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai asserts the DMK-led INDIA alliance is "extremely strong" and poised for another victory. He confirmed constituency-sharing talks are scheduled and criticized rival Edappadi Palaniswami and the BJP.

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said that the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was "extremely strong". "The INDIA alliance is very strong. The DMK-led alliance is an extremely strong alliance. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will win again and achieve consecutive victories," Selvaperunthagai said while talking to reporters at Chennai airport.

He was returning from the national capital after participating in a training camp organised for newly appointed district presidents under the leadership of the party's top leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Criticism of Opposition Alliance

"Edappadi Palaniswami, who surrendered many rights such as GST, the UDAY power scheme, and the NEET examination, is now joining hands with the BJP and, by listening to what they say, is going to destroy Tamil Nadu," Selvaperunthagai said.

Seat-Sharing Talks Confirmed

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We sincerely thank the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for accepting our request and inviting alliance parties for constituency-sharing talks on the 22nd, after the Assembly session."

He further said, "We placed this request only with the intention that our alliance partners should immediately take the lead as primary field workers. The sooner we reach out to people, the sooner the INDIA alliance led by the DMK should meet them. On that basis, we express our heartfelt thanks, on behalf of the Congress Legislature Party, to the Chief Minister for immediately appointing a committee."

"The Congress alliance will continue, Selvaperunthagai said, adding that the people have already given a certificate that this government will continue. There is no doubt that we will secure consecutive victories. Everything is for the good. The alliance talks scheduled for the 22nd will conclude successfully, he added.

BJP Accused of Imposing Hindi, Altering State's Identity

He alleged that the BJP is planning to change the name of Tamil Nadu and alter the mindset of its people. Selvaperunthagai further accused the BJP of intending to impose Hindi in place of Tamil.

"Edappadi Palaniswami is ready to bend and sign for all of this. He has already surrendered several rights, such as GST, the UDAY power scheme, and the NEET examination. Now, he is prepared to do whatever the BJP says," he said, adding, "The BJP is the leader of that electoral alliance. No one knows where he (Palaniswami) stands, yet he claims that they are present. This is the difference between their alliance and ours."