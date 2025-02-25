Amid escalating language war in Tamil Nadu, DMK supporters reportedly defaced and applied black colour on Hindi words written on boards of central government offices in Chennai and railway stations to oppose alleged Hindi language imposition.

The act was reportedly carried out by former DMK District Secretary Tendril Selvaraj and his associates. According to reports, authorities from the Palakkad Railway Division were alerted to the incident, after which the signboard was promptly repainted, restoring the Hindi lettering.

Another Dirty politics of anti-Sanatan DMK....



DMK supporters reportedly destroyed and applied black color on hindi Hindi Board

written board on some central government offices and railway stations in Chennai to protest against the imposition of Hindi language.



Seeing the… pic.twitter.com/t0BOeXQnyd — Manoj Kumar 🕉️🇮🇳 (@manoj_begu) February 24, 2025

In a similar act at Palayamkottai Railway Station, DMK cadres, holding party flags, disfigured the Hindi script and inscribed ‘Tamil Vaazhga’ (Long Live Tamil) on the signboard. Later, Palakkad Railway Division repainted the affected signboards, restoring the Hindi lettering.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK supporters have been vocal in their opposition to the three-language policy, protesting the perceived imposition of Hindi in the southern state.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also warned people that Hindi was eating languages like Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bihari and called the NEP the centre’s attempt at Hindi imposition, a view that all Dravidian parties seem to agree with.

