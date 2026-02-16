DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai frames the TN election as an ideological clash between the BJP's 'Aryan model' and DMK's 'Dravidian model'. Backing Udhayanidhi Stalin, he cited a battle of social justice vs injustice and Tamil vs Hindi.

Ideological Clash: 'Dravidian vs Aryan Model'

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the political battle in Tamil Nadu reflects larger ideological clash between the BJP and DMK backing Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on upcoming assembly elections calling it a battle "between social justice and social injustice, between the Tamil language and the imposition of Hindi."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI here, Annadurai said, "This is between the BJP's ideology and the DMK's ideology. This is about the Aryan model and the Dravidian model. We say this because the BJP is a party that stands for only the welfare of upper-caste Hindus. Whereas the DMK works for the welfare of every person in the society, every group in the society, and every community in the society, we stand for inclusive growth."

'Centre Sidelining Tamil Nadu'

He further alleged that the Centre has sidelined Tamil Nadu in recent budgets. "The other aspect is how Tamil Nadu is being sidelined. In the budget, there is no special scheme for Tamil Nadu. In the last 11 years, ever since the BJP came to power, was there any scheme or policy that was aimed at the state of Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

Annadurai added that the remarks signal a larger "Centre versus State" debate. "That is why our leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has pointed out that it is going to be a centre vs the state," he said.

'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi': Udhayanidhi Rallies Youth Wing

Earlier on February 15, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing the DMK Youth Wing meeting, said, "Modi-Amit Shah politics will not work in Tamil Nadu. This election is a war between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. It is an election between social justice and social injustice, between the Tamil language and the imposition of Hindi."

"In this battle, the frontline workers are the Youth Wing members. We must prove that Tamil Nadu will never bow to Delhi. We have achievements and history on our side. Even if those without political understanding complain, victory will belong to the Rising Sun symbol. We must win in all 200 constituencies," he added.

Highlighting the organisational strength of the party, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM said, "Five lakh people have been appointed as office-bearers in the DMK Youth Wing, and 50 lakh members have been enrolled. No other political party or affiliated wing in India has such a strong organisational structure. Today, many parties are struggling to even find people to form booth committees." (ANI)