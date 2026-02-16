Assam Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned from the party, confirming he sent his resignation to the high command. He hinted at internal issues and dissatisfaction with decision-making as reasons for his departure.

Borah Confirms Resignation, Cites Internal Issues

Assam Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately. Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary.

"I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command...Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode. "You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said. He also suggested dissatisfaction over the party's internal decision-making processes, particularly regarding participation in the Majuli yatra. "I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," he remarked.

Following his resignation, Borah said he had received calls from leaders and revealed that Akhil Gogoi had conveyed that his "doors are open", while Lurinjyoti Gogoi also reached out to him. "Akhil Gogoi has told me that his doors are open for me. Lurin Gogoi also called me up. CM has not called me up. CPI(M) has also called me up. The Congress high command also called me up. But this is not a big deal," he added.

CM Sarma Calls Resignation 'Symbolic', Slams Congress

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the future of the Congress in the state is "grim," following the resignation of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah. The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges.

Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said, "Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation."

He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat."

Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader."

On the prospect of new entrants into the BJP, he said, "For anyone to join the BJP, we need to do a lot of calibration within the party, as we don't have vacancies. All the seats where a Hindu, Indian or Indian Muslim can win are filled. I can predict that people will resign from Congress, whether or not they join the BJP...After Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link, a lot of Hindu Congress leaders are joining the BJP at the grassroots. 4-5 MLA will also join (10-15 days later), but we are not encouraging them to do so now as there is a Rajya Sabha election pending, "CM Sarma added. (ANI)