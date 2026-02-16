VHP General Secretary Milind Parande slammed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks questioning RSS's financial transparency as 'irresponsible' and a 'lie'. Kharge had alleged a 'money laundering racket' and demanded the RSS be registered.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande on Monday strongly refuted Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's statement in which he questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) financial transparency and legal status.

Speaking to ANI, Parande said, "I think this is a very irresponsible statement. He is attempting to discredit patriotic organisations, but that won't increase his credibility. There is not much value in what he speaks, which would discredit us. Sangh is capable of answering these questions. But he has targeted all Hinutva organisations, I think this is bad and a lie."

Kharge's Allegations Against RSS

The remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru. "Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law."

Criticism of Religious Discourse

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility.

