DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed the delimitation bill as a 'draconian' law undermining states' rights. CM MK Stalin burned a copy of the bill, launching a statewide agitation with protests held across Tamil Nadu.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Thursday criticised the delimitation bill, which was tabled in Lok Sabha, alleging that it undermines constitutional safeguards and the rights of states like Tamil Nadu. He said Tamil Nadu would oppose the move and accused the Centre of pushing a "draconian" law. "Tamil Nadu will fight for its rights. MK Stalin burnt the copy of the Bill. This is a draconian law trying to take away all our rights. The CM was particular about fighting this. This is another rhetoric," he told ANI.

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Raising concerns over delimitation, he questioned the rationale behind linking it to the implementation of the Bill. "Why are the constitutional protections being taken away that were offered for delimitation?... We do not want this delimitation. Please provide the reservation to the women within the strength of the Parliament," he added.

DMK Launches Statewide Agitation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and supporters staged a protest in the Karumandapam area of Tiruchirappalli on Thursday, holding black flags to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The protestors gathered in large numbers and expressed their strong opposition to the proposed delimitation bill, displaying black flags as a mark of dissent.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census. Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

The opposition to the delimitation bill has been mounting for a long time and has escalated after the Centre's recent approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The opposition has also objected to haste in convening a special Parliament sitting amid the election season. (ANI)