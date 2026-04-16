DMK workers in Tiruchirappalli protested the Centre's delimitation exercise with black flags. CM MK Stalin burned a copy of the bill, launching a statewide agitation against the move, which he termed a 'black law' against Tamils.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and supporters staged a protest in the Karumandapam area of Tiruchirappalli on Thursday, holding black flags to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The protestors gathered in large numbers and expressed their strong opposition to the proposed delimitation bill, displaying black flags as a mark of dissent.

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Stalin Leads Statewide Agitation

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census. Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

"Delimitation: May the resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. May the arrogance of the fascist BJP collapse. Back then, the fire of resistance against Hindi that ignited in Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. Our fire subsided only after Delhi yielded. Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the black law that turns Tamils into refugees in their own land. This fire too will spread across the Dravidian land. It will subdue the BJP's arrogance," Stalin posted on X.

Opposition Mounts Over Contentious Bill

The opposition to the proposed delimitation bill has been mounting for a long time and has escalated after the Centre's recent approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The opposition has also objected to haste in convening a special Parliament sitting amid the election season.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wore black attire in protest against The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation - a wider political overhaul - aiming to change the size and composition of state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha.

'Act of Taking Away State Rights'

Black flags have also been put up at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchirappalli's Thennur to register a protest against the proposed delimitation bill. "The central government is planning to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 850. Already a year ago, our Chief Minister called a conference of important leaders of the southern states and recorded our voices. We see this as an act of taking away state rights," Mahesh told ANI earlier.

This comes after Stalin called for a statewide display of black flags, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle for the rights of Tamil Nadu against the proposed delimitation bill.

Centre's Plan and Special Parliament Session

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. The government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

The Centre has called a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18. (ANI)