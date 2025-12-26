DMK members, led by MP A. Raja, commemorated the 2004 tsunami anniversary in Tiruvottiyur. Tributes included offering flowers and milk. Raja highlighted DMK's service during the disaster and criticized the then AIADMK government's response.

DMK members paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2004 deadly tsunami at Tiruvottiyur by offering flowers, pouring milk, and holding candles. Addressing the gathering, Member of Parliament A. Raja said that during the 2004 tsunami, although the DMK was not in power, it worked tirelessly and rendered immense service to the people.

Tributes Led by A. Raja at Tiruvottiyur Beach

A memorial event was held in connection with the tsunami remembrance day at Tiruvottiyur Kuppam and K.V.K. Kuppam areas in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. At an event organised by Tiruvottiyur Zone Committee Chairman T. M. Thaniyarasu, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Chennai Zone Election In-charge A. Raja participated and led a procession to the Tiruvottiyur beach, where he paid homage by placing floral wreaths and showering flowers. District Secretary Sudharsanam, along with fisherwomen carrying pots of milk, poured milk and remembered those who lost their lives in the tsunami.

Procession and Welfare Aid at K.V.K. Kuppam

Similarly, at Tiruvottiyur K.V.K. Kuppam, a memorial programme was organised under the arrangements of Tiruvottiyur MLA Shankar, along with the distribution of welfare assistance to 3,000 beneficiaries. Participating in the event, MP A. Raja led a procession with more than 3,000 fishermen to the sea, where floral wreaths were offered, flowers were showered, and milk was poured in tribute.

A. Raja Addresses Gathering

Speaking from the stage, he said, "During the 2004 tsunami, I was a Union Minister. After the tsunami struck, the then DMK leader Karunanidhi assigned different regions to us, who were Union Ministers, and instructed us to assess the damage. Following his directions, all of us, including Chief Minister Stalin, travelled across Tamil Nadu to assess the losses. At the same time, the AIADMK led by Jayalalithaa, which was in power then, did not carry out any public service. They also did not provide any relief to those affected by the tsunami. It was only after the DMK came to power in 2006 under the leadership of Kalaignar Karunanidhi that relief was provided to the tsunami-affected people."

Details of Welfare Assistance

Following this, welfare assistance, including boats, boat engines, sewing machines, laptops, rice, and other benefits, was distributed to more than 3,000 people.

Homage Paid at Bharathiar Nagar

Likewise, in the Bharathiar Nagar area of Tiruvottiyur, under the leadership of DMK area secretary Aruldasan, fishermen paid homage to those who lost their lives in the tsunami by offering flowers in the sea, pouring milk, and holding candles.