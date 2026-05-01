Six people were killed after a car collided with a lorry in the Pedhagolconda area of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

A car-lorry collision claimed the lives of six people on Friday in Telangana's Rangareddy district, Shamshabad Police said. The accident occured in Pedhagolconda area, under Shamshabad police station limits. The deceased were shifted for postmortem examination, and a case has been registered and is being investigated, police said. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)