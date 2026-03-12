Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi of violating parliamentary rules and defaming India during a debate on LPG shortage, suggesting his agenda may be influenced by foreign powers. Gandhi had warned of an energy crisis due to West Asia.

Goyal Accuses Gandhi of Violating Parliamentary Rules

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of violating parliamentary rules while discussing the LPG shortage, saying he ignored the seriousness of the issue and raised baseless matters that could defame the country. Goyal said Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament are not in the national interest and may be influenced by foreign powers.

Speaking to the reporters, Goyal said, "We have once again seen the Leader of the Opposition violating all the rules and regulations of Parliament...Today, Rahul Gandhi asked for time to discuss the LPG shortage. The Speaker granted time, but once again, we saw how he ignored the seriousness of the issue and displayed irresponsibility. The Speaker has repeatedly stated that we must stick to the topic being discussed. We have seen how Rahul Gandhi does not want to follow the rules. He only wants to bring baseless issues into the House, topics that can defame the country."

"His agenda is not in the national interest; perhaps he is acting on the agenda of foreign powers. It has once again been proven that Rahul Gandhi has no interest in the proceedings of the House. Union Minister Hardeep Puri has informed the country with a very comprehensive statement. I hope the countrymen will feel confident that things are under control. There is no need to panic," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of Energy Security Crisis

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi warned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for India's energy security, saying that "the pain has just started."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran is likely to have far-reaching global and domestic repercussions. "A war has broken out in the Middle East. The United States, Israel and Iran are at war. This war is going to have far-reaching consequences. The central artery from where 20% of the global oil flows, the Strait of Hormuz, has been closed. This is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us, because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz. The pain has just started. Restaurants are closing. There's widespread panic about LPG...This is only the beginning," Gandhi said.

Gandhi further stressed that energy security forms the foundation of any nation's stability. He criticised the idea of allowing external powers to influence India's decisions regarding its energy partnerships. "The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. Allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, and whether we can buy oil from Russia or not...Our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us. This is what has been bartered...Why a nation the size of India would allow any other nation, the President of another nation to give us permission to buy Russian oil, to decide who our relationships are with?" Gandhi said. (ANI)