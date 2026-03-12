NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar met Rahul Gandhi, demanding a fair probe into the Ajit Pawar plane crash. Pawar shared details, after which Gandhi expressed concern over no FIR being filed in Maharashtra and assured his full support for follow-up action.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday met with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in the national capital, reiterating the demand for a fair investigation into the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. During the meeting, Rohit Pawar shared all relevant files and details, with KC Venugopal and other Congress leaders also present.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over No FIR

The NCP (SP) MLA informed that Gandhi reviewed the information carefully, demonstrating a strong understanding of aviation matters, and expressed concern upon learning that an FIR has not been registered in Maharashtra. "I express my gratitude that he (Rahul Gandhi) gave so much time, because in Parliament there were many other issues ongoing. While talking, I shared with him all the details I had in files. Venugopal ji was also present there, along with other Congress leaders. After providing the information, he (Rahul Gandhi) tried to understand the matter in detail and did grasp the issue. After going through the details, when he (Rahul Gandhi) learned that an FIR was not being registered in Maharashtra, he was surprised and concerned. In India, under democracy, everyone has the right to file an FIR. If such a senior leader (Ajit Pawar) is involved in opposition, yet the FIR is not being filed, it is indeed worrying," said Rohit Pawar.

Gandhi Assures Support for Follow-Up Action

Rohit Pawar further mentioned that Gandhi assured support for follow-up action, including addressing related issues involving VSR, VK Singh, TDP, and the AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Aviation, stressing that justice cannot be delivered if the head of the institution is linked to the case. "He said he will support follow-up action on this. Regarding other issues, such as the relationship between VSR, VK Singh, and TDP, and the fact that AAIB comes under the Ministry of Aviation--if the head of that institution is linked, how will justice be delivered? We asked him this question, and he definitely agreed that this is very wrong. He will see what needs to be done next regarding this matter," he said.

Pawar Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

Rohit Pawar also expressed gratitude on X, acknowledging Rahul Gandhi's support for the people of Maharashtra and the Pawar family, noting that it provides hope, strength, and encouragement in the pursuit of justice for Ajit Pawar. "Thank you, Rahul ji, for standing with the people of Maharashtra and Pawar family in our fight to secure justice for Ajit Dada. Your support means far more to us than words can express. In a difficult and emotional journey like this, your solidarity gives strength, hope, and courage to countless people who are seeking truth and accountability. Your presence and encouragement inspire us to continue our pursuit of truth with determination and dignity," said Rohit Pawar.

Background of the Fatal Crash and Investigation

Earlier on March 6, Nationalist Congress Party (SP faction) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged a potential conspiracy behind the accident involving a plane carrying Ajit Pawar, claiming that a "big power" is shielding VSR, the aircraft operator in the case.

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. (ANI)