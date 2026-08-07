The DMK held peace rallies in Thoothukudi, Kanchipuram, and across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the eighth death anniversary of former CM M. Karunanidhi. Party members paid floral tributes, remembering the veteran leader's immense contributions.

DMK Commemorates Karunanidhi's Anniversary

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday organised peace rallies across Tamil Nadu, including in Thoothukudi and Kanchipuram, to commemorate the eighth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former DMK President M. Karunanidhi.

In Thoothukudi, the Thoothukudi North District DMK organised a peace rally in memory of the veteran leader. Party workers, office-bearers and supporters participated in the march, paying homage to Karunanidhi and remembering his contribution to Tamil Nadu's political, social and cultural landscape.

A similar peace march was held in Kanchipuram under the leadership of Kanchipuram South District DMK Secretary K. Sundar, where party members gathered to pay floral tributes and reaffirm Karunanidhi's ideals of social justice, rationalism and inclusive governance.

Remembering 'Kalaignar's' Legacy

Popularly known as 'Kalaignar', M. Karunanidhi was one of India's longest-serving political leaders and a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics. A five-time Chief Minister, he led the DMK for nearly five decades and played a pivotal role in shaping the state's welfare policies, infrastructure development and the Dravidian movement.

Apart from his political career, Karunanidhi was also a celebrated Tamil writer, playwright and screenwriter, contributing significantly to Tamil literature and cinema before entering active politics. Karunanidhi passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after prolonged illness. His death marked the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics, drawing tributes from leaders across party lines and from across the country.

Annual Tributes and Continuing Influence

Every year, the DMK observes his death anniversary by organising tribute events, peace marches, public welfare activities and memorial programmes across the state. Senior party leaders, ministers, legislators and cadres participate in these events to honour his legacy and reaffirm their commitment to the principles he championed.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Karunanidhi's son and current DMK president, the party continues to commemorate the former Chief Minister's contributions through public outreach programmes and welfare initiatives.

The peace rallies concluded peacefully, with party workers paying floral tributes and remembering Karunanidhi's enduring influence on Tamil Nadu's political and social development.