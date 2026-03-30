Ahead of TN polls, DMK's TKS Elangovan dismissed actor Vijay's star power and called BJP a "pro-Hindu party". CM MK Stalin filed his nomination from Kolathur, expressing confidence in the UPA's victory against "Delhi".

DMK downplays Vijay's entry, calls BJP 'pro-Hindu'

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK Spokesperson, TKS Elangovan, on Monday downplayed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay's star power and said it is normal for actors to draw crowds. He also called the BJP a "pro-Hindu party" and contrasted it with the sentiments of Tamil Nadu. "Almost all political parties in the state, representing all sections of the society, are supporting us... The BJP is a pro-Hindu party which is against the wishes of what is in practice of the Tamils..."

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On TVK chief Vijay's roadshow, he told ANI, "People from all over Tamil Nadu will go wherever Vijay goes. It is normal for any actor... Ultimately, we know the result. We have seen many actors come into politics in Tamil Nadu." Vijay on Monday filed his nomination from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies a day after unveiling the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

CM Stalin files nomination, confident of 'very big' victory

As Tamil Nadu Assembly elections near, Chief Minister MK Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency on Monday. Following his nomination filing, CM Stalin conducted a roadshow to interact with the public. "Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, this time I'm witnessing a huge support. This is the United Progressive Alliance. Tamil Nadu is fighting against Delhi. This time the victory is going to be very big," Stalin told ANI.

DMK-led alliance seat distribution

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

'Superstar Manifesto' sparks political face-off

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin unveiled what the party termed a "Superstar Manifesto" for the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a "copy-paste" exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in "sticker politics," even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model. (ANI)