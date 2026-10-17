The DMK passed a resolution demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging he spearheaded voter disenfranchisement through the SIR exercise. Led by MK Stalin, the party also condemned Congress and TVK and demanded major electoral reforms.

DMK Demands CEC's Removal and Probe

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party on Saturday adopted a resolution demanding the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar from office and an inquiry into his conduct, accusing him of spearheading the systematic disenfranchisement of legitimate voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The resolution was among four adopted at a meeting of DMK Members of Parliament held at the Murasoli Maran Meeting Hall at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, under the leadership of DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to the resolution, when reports emerged that large numbers of voters were being systematically deleted from electoral rolls in Bihar, the first state where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was introduced, DMK President M.K. Stalin raised his voice in protest in July 2025, even before the Assembly elections. Stalin also participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra organised in Bihar to protest against the exercise. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, accompanied him.

Subsequently, when the Election Commission announced on 27 October 2025 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be conducted in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin raised the alarm, stating that the BJP was preparing to extend its alleged conspiracy to Tamil Nadu as well. The DMK meeting recorded Stalin's early opposition to the exercise and said that the DMK was among the most vocal political parties in the country in opposing the SIR, arguing that conducting the exercise during November and December, coinciding with the monsoon and festive seasons, was impractical.

The resolution said that even while leading the state government, Stalin directly questioned the Election Commission's actions. DMK MPs, too, consistently raised their voices in Parliament against the alleged disenfranchisement of voters through the SIR.

The resolution further stated that after the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were announced, Stalin made an important observation on 15 November. He referred to problems in seat-sharing within the alliance due to the Congress party's inflexibility, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaving the alliance and contesting independently, and candidates from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties contesting against one another in several constituencies. He advised the Congress to address these issues. However, Stalin also strongly criticised the Election Commission in the same statement, emphasising that none of these alliance-related problems could justify the Commission's alleged mistakes. He noted that public confidence in the Election Commission had fallen to an unprecedented low. In the present political context, it is important to recall these remarks. The, DMK meeting finally resolved that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who allegedly spearheaded these injustices despite opposition from the other two Election Commissioners, be removed from office and subjected to an appropriate inquiry.

Support for Protests and Scrapping SIR

In its second resolution, the DMK extended full solidarity to protests by student organisations. The resolution of the DMK stated that M.K. Stalin was the first to issue a statement of condemnation from Tamil Nadu. He had demanded the immediate removal of Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of disregarding the Constitution, acting unilaterally and exceeding his authority. Stalin subsequently reiterated his condemnation during the by-election campaigns in Dharapuram and Madurantakam. The resolution stated that the DMK's position is therefore clear, firm and consistent: the SIR must be scrapped, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must be removed from office. The party also extended its full support to protests organised by democratic forces towards these objectives.

DMK Slams Congress and TVK for 'Double Standards'

In its third resolution, the party condemned Congress and TVK for their double standards. The resolution stated that the Congress's claim that it opposes the SIR nationally, while refusing to speak about Kerala and Tamil Nadu, amounts to a double standard, according to the DMK. If irregularities have occurred during the SIR, the same concerns must apply to every state. Adopting different positions in different states is hypocritical, the resolution asserts.

The resolution further alleged that certain individuals who remain in the Congress while allegedly exploiting the TVK for personal gain are going out of their way to praise the party in return for benefits received. The public, it says, is watching this conduct.

The resolution pointed to several developments that it says raise questions about the TVK's position. The resolution stated that democratic forces that stood on the same platform as the TVK during protests two days ago have questioned why its leader, Vijay, has so far refrained from speaking out against the SIR or demanding Gyanesh Kumar's removal. The DMK claims that these developments will eventually expose what it describes as dishonest political dealings taking place behind the scenes. This meeting strongly condemns both the Congress and the TVK for what it describes as their continued double standards and attempts to mislead the public. It also warned them against repeatedly provoking the DMK, which is not part of their alliance, and inviting a political confrontation.

Call for Major Electoral Reforms

Under its fourth resolution, the DMK resolved that its MPs, under Stalin's guidance, will submit a formal petition to the President of India demanding two major electoral reforms. The demands include the immediate and complete scrapping of the SIR—with all upcoming elections conducted using pre-SIR electoral rolls—and the discontinuation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favor of the traditional paper ballot system to restore public faith in the electoral process.

(ANI)