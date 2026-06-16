The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has welcomed the Health Ministry's notification ending over-the-counter sales of syrup medicines. The association says this will curb misuse and now calls for a review of Schedule K.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has welcomed the recent notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under which syrup medicines, including cough syrups, will no longer be available over the counter.

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The association has also called for a comprehensive review of Schedule K in consultation with stakeholders to prevent misuse of exemptions, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen patient safety in medicine distribution.

Curbing Misuse and Regulatory Loopholes

The press note stated that, "The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has welcomed the notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India vide G.S.R. 477 (E) dated 9 June 2026, whereby the word "Syrups" for Cough has been omitted from Item (7) under Serial No. 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The association said that it has consistently been raising concerns before the Government regarding the misuse of Schedule K provisions by certain entities, including online pharmacies and others, for the sale and supply of medicines without adhering to the safeguards envisaged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

Welcoming the amendment, AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal stated that this decision is a positive and significant step towards ensuring responsible distribution of medicines and curbing regulatory loopholes that have been exploited in recent years.

Call for Comprehensive Revision of Schedule K

The leaders further stated that while this amendment is a good beginning, there is still an urgent need for a detailed review of Schedule K. They urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to undertake a comprehensive revision of Schedule K in consultation with all stakeholders, including regulators, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, chemists and druggists, patient groups, and industry representatives.

AIOCD believes that any exemption under the Drugs Rules must be aligned with the paramount objective of patient safety and public health. The organisation remains committed to working with the Government to ensure that medicines are dispensed through proper channels and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

In view of the latest amendment, AIOCD has also issued an advisory to all its member associations across the country to ensure strict compliance with statutory provisions governing the sale of medicines and to exercise utmost caution while dispensing cough syrups and other prescription medicines.